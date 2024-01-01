rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800659
View of beach from the Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of beach from the Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800659

View CC0 License

View of beach from the Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More