https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801135Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlant parent using smartphone with blank screenMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3801135View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3337 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3337 px | 300 dpi | 95.51 MBFree DownloadPlant parent using smartphone with blank screenMore