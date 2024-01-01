https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDolphin statue, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801479View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2364 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4818 x 3254 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4818 x 3254 px | 300 dpi | 89.74 MBFree DownloadDolphin statue, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More