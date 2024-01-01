rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801482
The Flag Ship, Union, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
The Flag Ship, Union, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801482

View CC0 License

