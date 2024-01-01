https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801486Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiant ape, Dinosaur World, Eureka Springs, Arkansas (1994) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801486View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2354 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3241 x 4818 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3241 x 4818 px | 300 dpi | 89.39 MBFree DownloadGiant ape, Dinosaur World, Eureka Springs, Arkansas (1994) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More