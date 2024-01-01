rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801487
Fish Inn, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801487

View CC0 License

