rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801490
Big John, Eldorado, Illinois (1993) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Big John, Eldorado, Illinois (1993) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801490

View CC0 License

Big John, Eldorado, Illinois (1993) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More