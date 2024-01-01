https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801491Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDinosaur detail up, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801491View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2342 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4816 x 3223 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4816 x 3223 px | 300 dpi | 88.85 MBFree DownloadDinosaur detail up, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More