rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801496
Mason City Tent and Awning Co., Mason City, Iowa (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mason City Tent and Awning Co., Mason City, Iowa (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801496

View CC0 License

Mason City Tent and Awning Co., Mason City, Iowa (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More