https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801498Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTexaco pumps, Marietta, Ohio (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801498View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2351 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4836 x 3249 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4836 x 3249 px | 300 dpi | 89.94 MBFree DownloadTexaco pumps, Marietta, Ohio (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More