https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Sunset Drive-In, Amarillo, Texas (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Sunset Drive-In, Amarillo, Texas (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3801568

View CC0 License

