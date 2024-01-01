https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801570Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBurger King, Springfield, Ohio (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801570View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2363 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4798 x 3240 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4798 x 3240 px | 300 dpi | 88.99 MBFree DownloadBurger King, Springfield, Ohio (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More