Live Bait Wagon sign, Vermillion, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Live Bait Wagon sign, Vermillion, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801572

View CC0 License

Live Bait Wagon sign, Vermillion, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

