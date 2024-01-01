https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801576Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMagic Forest, Lake George, New York (1996) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801576View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2311 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3174 x 4808 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3174 x 4808 px | 300 dpi | 87.36 MBFree DownloadMagic Forest, Lake George, New York (1996) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More