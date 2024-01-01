rawpixel
Happy Chef sign, Cherokee, Iowa (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801578

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

