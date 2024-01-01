rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801586
Big Fish Supper Club, Bena, Minnesota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Big Fish Supper Club, Bena, Minnesota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801586

View CC0 License

Big Fish Supper Club, Bena, Minnesota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More