https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Long Island duck, Long Island, New York (1972-2008) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801590

View CC0 License

