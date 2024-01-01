rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801604
Sky Tower base, Central Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801604

View CC0 License

