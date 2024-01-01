https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSky Tower base, Central Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801604View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2353 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4874 x 3277 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4874 x 3277 px | 300 dpi | 91.43 MBFree DownloadSky Tower base, Central Pier, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More