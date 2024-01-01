rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801611
Clown ornament, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Clown ornament, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801611

View CC0 License

