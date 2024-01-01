https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801611Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClown ornament, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801611View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2356 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4832 x 3252 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4832 x 3252 px | 300 dpi | 89.95 MBFree DownloadClown ornament, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More