https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801615Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrossinger's lobby corridor, Liberty, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801615View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4862 x 3244 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4862 x 3244 px | 300 dpi | 90.29 MBFree DownloadGrossinger's lobby corridor, Liberty, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More