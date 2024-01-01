rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Kutsher's lobby, Thompson, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Public Domain
ID : 
3801620

View CC0 License

