https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801620Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKutsher's lobby, Thompson, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801620View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2324 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4844 x 3217 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4844 x 3217 px | 300 dpi | 89.2 MBFree DownloadKutsher's lobby, Thompson, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More