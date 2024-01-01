rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801621
Carousel horse, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carousel horse, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801621

View CC0 License

Carousel horse, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More