https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801621Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCarousel horse, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801621View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2350 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4833 x 3245 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4833 x 3245 px | 300 dpi | 89.78 MBFree DownloadCarousel horse, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More