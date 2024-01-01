https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801625Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStevensville, main lobby, Swan Lake, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801625View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2327 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4870 x 3238 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4870 x 3238 px | 300 dpi | 90.27 MBFree DownloadStevensville, main lobby, Swan Lake, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More