Red Robin Diner sign, Route 17C, Johnson City, New York (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3802517

View CC0 License

