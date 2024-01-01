rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802525
Roy's Motel sign, Route 66, Amboy, California (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Roy's Motel sign, Route 66, Amboy, California (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3802525

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Roy's Motel sign, Route 66, Amboy, California (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More