https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802531Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text7-Up Bottling Company, straight-on vertical view, NE 14 & Sandy Boulevard, Portland, Oregon (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3802531View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2336 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3208 x 4807 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3208 x 4807 px | 300 dpi | 88.26 MBFree Download7-Up Bottling Company, straight-on vertical view, NE 14 & Sandy Boulevard, Portland, Oregon (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More