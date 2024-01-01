rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802532
Roller coaster, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Roller coaster, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3802532

View CC0 License

Roller coaster, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More