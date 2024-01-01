rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802647
Carl's Junior Restaurant sign ("Star Man" bought by Hardees), Yuma, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John…
Carl's Junior Restaurant sign ("Star Man" bought by Hardees), Yuma, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3802647

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

