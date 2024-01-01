rawpixel
Bi-Lo Super Market sign, Cabarrus Avenue, Concord, North Carolina (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…
Bi-Lo Super Market sign, Cabarrus Avenue, Concord, North Carolina (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3802648

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

