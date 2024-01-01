https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802656Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMister Donut sign, Route 201, Waterville, Maine (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3802656View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4777 x 3184 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4777 x 3184 px | 300 dpi | 87.06 MBFree DownloadMister Donut sign, Route 201, Waterville, Maine (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More