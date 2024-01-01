rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802658
Liberty Lanes Bowling sign, Broadway & Russell Street, Missoula, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John…
Liberty Lanes Bowling sign, Broadway & Russell Street, Missoula, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3802658

View CC0 License

