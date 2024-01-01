https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDairy Deluxe Ice Cream Drive-In sign, Birmingham, Michigan (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3802660View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3076 x 4615 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3076 x 4615 px | 300 dpi | 81.26 MBFree DownloadDairy Deluxe Ice Cream Drive-In sign, Birmingham, Michigan (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More