https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803729Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Robin Diner sign, Johnson City, New York (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3803729View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2348 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4765 x 3196 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4765 x 3196 px | 300 dpi | 87.18 MBFree DownloadRed Robin Diner sign, Johnson City, New York (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More