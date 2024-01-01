rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803730
Corn water tower angle 3, Seneca Foods, Route 14, Rochester, Minnesota (1988) photography in high resolution by John…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Corn water tower angle 3, Seneca Foods, Route 14, Rochester, Minnesota (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3803730

View CC0 License

Corn water tower angle 3, Seneca Foods, Route 14, Rochester, Minnesota (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More