https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803731Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSix Gun City, Route 2, Jefferson, New Hampshire (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3803731View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2342 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4841 x 3240 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4841 x 3240 px | 300 dpi | 89.78 MBFree DownloadSix Gun City, Route 2, Jefferson, New Hampshire (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More