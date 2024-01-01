https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803737Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLiberty Lanes Bowling sign, Broadway and Russell, Missoula, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3803737View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3191 x 4786 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3191 x 4786 px | 300 dpi | 87.41 MBFree DownloadLiberty Lanes Bowling sign, Broadway and Russell, Missoula, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More