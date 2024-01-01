rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803737
Liberty Lanes Bowling sign, Broadway and Russell, Missoula, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3803737

View CC0 License

Liberty Lanes Bowling sign, Broadway and Russell, Missoula, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

