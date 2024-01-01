rawpixel
Disco star ride, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3803741

View CC0 License

