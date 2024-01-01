https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803761Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHair of Today barber pole, Canby, Oregon (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3803761View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2365 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4827 x 3262 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4827 x 3262 px | 300 dpi | 90.12 MBFree DownloadHair of Today barber pole, Canby, Oregon (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More