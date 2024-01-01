rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803773
Palms Motel sign, Royal Oak, Michigan (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3803773

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

