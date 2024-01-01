rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803774
Look Sharp Barber Shop sign (painted 1969 Volkswagen), Yuma, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Look Sharp Barber Shop sign (painted 1969 Volkswagen), Yuma, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3803774

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Look Sharp Barber Shop sign (painted 1969 Volkswagen), Yuma, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More