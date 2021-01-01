https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803945Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextKids clay patterned frame vector on green textured background creative craft for kidsMorePremiumID : 3803945View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 75.45 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Kids clay patterned frame vector on green textured background creative craft for kidsMore