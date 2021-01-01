rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804253
Vintage sticker png for advertisement set, remixed from artworks by John Margolies
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage sticker png for advertisement set, remixed from artworks by John Margolies

More
Premium
ID : 
3804253

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage sticker png for advertisement set, remixed from artworks by John Margolies

More