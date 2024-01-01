rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804300
Burger King sign, Victorville, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Burger King sign, Victorville, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3804300

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

