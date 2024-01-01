rawpixel
Tree mouth, Sir Goony Golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John…
Tree mouth, Sir Goony Golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3804346

View CC0 License

