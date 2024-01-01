https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804349Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPost office, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3804349View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4648 x 3099 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4648 x 3099 px | 300 dpi | 82.45 MBFree DownloadPost office, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More