rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804350
Storefront, Bob's Museum, Rock and Gift Shop, I-84, Bliss, Idaho (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Storefront, Bob's Museum, Rock and Gift Shop, I-84, Bliss, Idaho (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3804350

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Storefront, Bob's Museum, Rock and Gift Shop, I-84, Bliss, Idaho (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More