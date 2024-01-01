https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShark overall, Rainbow Falls Golf, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3804351View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3177 x 4766 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3177 x 4766 px | 300 dpi | 86.67 MBFree DownloadShark overall, Rainbow Falls Golf, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More