https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804362Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFred Flintstone statue, Flintstone's Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3804362View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3202 x 4803 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3202 x 4803 px | 300 dpi | 88.03 MBFree DownloadFred Flintstone statue, Flintstone's Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More