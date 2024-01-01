rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804634
Hettinger Drive-in Theater, Hettinger, North Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hettinger Drive-in Theater, Hettinger, North Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3804634

View CC0 License

Hettinger Drive-in Theater, Hettinger, North Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More