https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Texaco pumps, Rt. 1, Dumfries, Virginia (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3804635View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2996 x 4494 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2996 x 4494 px | 300 dpi | 77.07 MBFree DownloadTwo Texaco pumps, Rt. 1, Dumfries, Virginia (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More