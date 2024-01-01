rawpixel
Two Texaco pumps, Rt. 1, Dumfries, Virginia (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3804635

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

